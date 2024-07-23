Auditor General misdirected themselves – Finance secretary Guvamatanga on undelivered vehicles exposed in 2023 report

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

FINANCE Ministry Permanent Secretary George Guvamatanga has said the Auditor General “misdirected” itself when it tabled the 2023 report before Parliament exposing how the government paid for vehicles which were never delivered.

The latest AG report unveiled how government paid huge sums of money for goods and services that included 97 vehicles and medical and ICT equipment respectively but suppliers failed to deliver the said goods to various line ministries and departments.

During a familiarisation tour of the Finance Ministry by the Budget and Finance Parly Committee on Monday, Guvamatanga said that out of the 97 vehicles reportedly undelivered to various ministries and departments, about 20 vehicles were still to be delivered.

He added that Treasury was tracking all the vehicles, ICT and medical equipment and other services that were undelivered by suppliers given tenders by the government after it had been flagged by the internal audit unit.

“l can safely say that the auditor general misdirected themselves because, within the three pillars of control, those are regarded as issues known to management so l am not saying they should not have highlighted them but they should have mentioned them and say, government has discovered that there were undelivered vehicles.

“I have got the numbers here. There were 167 as of June 9th, 2023, so we procured 167 vehicles and we had 97 of these vehicles that were undelivered but we knew them ministry by ministry and we had already written to those ministries to say, can you make sure that these vehicles are delivered.

“As we speak, this number of 97 is now down to about just twenty-something,” Guvamatanga said.

He added that the ministry was aware of the “missing cars” and following up hence there was “no need for this excitement” on social media over the issue.

“I am sorry to say that the Auditor General is still operating as if we do not have a centralised internal audit unit but we will align them to make sure reports are delivered speedily and to make sure known issues are not reported as new issues.

“There is no need for this excitement about motor vehicles, about people not knowing what is happening. We have all the information and we will continue to track and support the work of both the Auditor General and that of the centralised internal audit unit,” added Guvamatanga.

He also said the government created an internal audit unit to give an opportunity for audits to happen throughout the year.

“The Auditor General would do their work throughout the year, and then present their reports to Parliament 18 months later of which you are being told that this did not work according to plan.

“There was no remediation in between. We have created a centralised audit unit to cover that gap and also help speed up the process.

“I have told the committee that within the process of the internal audit unit, this was actually known to management and there are already processes to ensure that those vehicles that were not delivered and it is not only vehicles for your information”.