August 1 shooting victim gets ZW$3 million compensation

By Mary Taruvinga, Senior Reporter

Zakeo Mutimutema, a victim of August 1 2018 brutal army shootings, will get ZW$3 million compensation following a successful lawsuit filed against the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and the army.

Mutimutema, who in 2018 worked for Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU), got injured after soldiers fired live shots at a building housing his employer’s offices during the protests following the delay in releasing presidential poll results by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

He sustained serious eye injuries after some glass particles got into his eyes when the army officers shot at his office.

The victim then sued Defence minister, Oppah Muchinguri, Home Affairs minister, Kazembe Kazembe and the ZRP, through his lawyer, Obey Shava of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).

Harare magistrate Lazini Ncube held the respondents accountable.

Mutimutema was initially awarded ZW$295 000 as damages in November 2020, which the respondents had reneged on paying.

This compelled Shava in 2021 to file an application seeking to amend Mutimutema’s summons, arguing that the compensation award had been significantly eroded by inflation.

In response, the magistrate ordered the respondents to pay ZW$3 million to Mutimutema.

“Of the ZW$3 million, ZW$2 million will cover current and future medical expenses to be incurred by Mutimutema, ZW$500 000 is for pain and suffering while ZW$500 000 will cater for general damages,’ said Shava.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government has over the years reneged on compensating victims of army brutality such as Mutimutema, Lovejoy Munesi, Tapiwa Tshuma and Rossie Munetsi, the wife of Peter Munetsi, who was murdered during the November 2017 coup, which ushered him to power.

A Commission of Inquiry chaired by former South African President, Kgalema Motlanthe and appointed by Mnangagwa to probe the post-July 2018 election violence that left at least six people dead after they were shot by soldiers, recommended that government should compensate all the victims of the shootings and prosecute all perpetrators.

But four years on, no known victims or families have been compensated and there has been no prosecution of the perpetrators.