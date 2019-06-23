August date for ‘disruptive’ ICAZ Winter School Investor Conference in SA

By Staff Reporter

THE Institute of Chartered Accountants Zimbabwe (ICAZ) has set its annual Winter School Investor Conference for South Africa’s Sun City from the 31st of August to the 1st of September 2019.

The theme of the conference to be co-hosted by the Financial Markets Indaba is “Disruptive Innovation – Investing for Growth”.

“The conference will explore the need for businesses in Zimbabwe to disrupt the status quo in a tough and uncertain economic environment in order to thrive and excel locally and globally,” reads a press statement by ICAZ.

“With a focus on attracting investments to Zimbabwe, hosting the winter school in South Africa will give the opportunity for expansive dialogue on new business models and innovations that could reignite Zimbabwean industries and position them for greater economic growth.”

According to ICAZ, Areas to be explored include successes and areas of growth through the Internet of Things (IoT), fintech, agritech, health and insurtech.

“The conference will showcase the opportunities available in the country for international players and create a platform for collaborations or investment,” ICAZ said.

“In line with the theme to attract investments,” said ICAZ, “the program will offer activities such as business exhibitions, networking sessions and key sector break-away sessions.

“The winter school program has been designed to allow for both business and leisure which will offer delegates the opportunity to leave Sun City with disruptive innovative ideas, expanded networks and new strategic alliances.”

The Winter School is the Institute’s flagship event held annually and it is the biggest event on the ICAZ calendar.

The event seeks to bring together ICAZ members to share experiences as well as getting updated on issues related to the profession.

The 2019 Winter School will be hosted by the South African (SA) Chapter.