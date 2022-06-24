AUSTRALIA: Christine Mwaturura ‘thrilled’ to be named Jesse Cox Audio Fellow 2022

Spread This News

AUSTRALIA: The recipient of the 2022 Jesse Cox Audio Fellowship is Christine “Kix” Mwaturura.

The annual fellowship, executed in partnership with podcast studio Audiocraft and production studio Unison, provides a career defining opportunity for an Australian storyteller to accelerate their career and create an innovative audio work.

Established in honour of award-winning radio producer, the late Jesse Cox, the fellowship is continuing Jesse’s determination to strengthen and build the Australian audio community, amplifying audio storytelling and supporting local and underrepresented voices.

This year’s fellow Christine is an award-winning audio producer, writer and radio DJ originally from Zimbabwe. Her podcast series, Private Affairs, was crowned Podcast of the Year and Best Fiction Podcast at the 2021 Australian Podcast Awards.

She will use the fellowship to produce season two of Private Affairs.

Jesse Cox Audio Fellowship founding member, Que Minh Luu, says, “Christine’s talent, passion and willingness to commit herself so fully to a career in audio is absolutely inspiring.

“We established this fellowship as a means of continuing the work Jesse cared so much about – he’d be so excited by how much Australian audio continues to evolve and grow. We’re thrilled to have Christine as our next fellow, and to work closely with her to support her professional and creative development in the year ahead.”

Christine says: “I’m thrilled and super grateful to have been selected as this year’s fellow! The values espoused by the Jesse Cox Audio Fellowship align with my own, so I’m truly honoured to be able to play a part in furthering the vision. It’s going to be a great year—I can’t wait!”