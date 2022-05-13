Australia turn down Zimbabwe Cricket’s one-off Test proposal

Spread This News

By crictracker.com

Zimbabwe Cricket proposed to extend their stay in Australia earlier when they visit Down Under later this year for a three-match ODI series after almost 20 years. However, Australia turned down their request to either include a Test match or three T20Is in the original three-match ODI plan.

It has been understood that the request to extend the series has been denied keeping in mind the extremely busy schedule of Australia in the coming days. The same ODI series was all set to take place in 2020 as part of the ICC World Cup Super League but the schedule suffered due to the pandemic and it is all set to take place this year.

In the same line of events, Zimbabwe Cricket chairperson Tavengwa Mukuhlani made it clear earlier that Australia won’t be able to include a one-off Test and T20Is due to their busy schedule in the rescheduled tour as well. Australia has already released its international schedule this week which will see them playing against Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, New Zealand, India, West Indies, and England between June and October in bilateral series.

“A Test match against Australia in their conditions would be a great development for our players, who would really look forward to the challenge,” said ZC chairperson Tavengwa Mukuhlani as quoted by ESPNcricinfo back in February.

“We are confident either a one-off Test or the T20Is can be arranged, so we have a bigger tour but it is subject to their scheduling. We will come even if it is for three ODIs,” he added.

Australia are all set to tour Sri Lanka for a full-fledged series in June and July, including two Tests, five ODIs, and three T20Is before hosting Zimbabwe and New Zealand in August and September. In the same line of scheduled events, they also have a trip to India in the pipeline for three T20Is in September.