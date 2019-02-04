AUSTRALIA: Zim author guest speaker at Falcon e-Library

By The Coastal Times

AUSTRALIA: Zimbabwean author Jill Baker will discuss her new book at Falcon e-Library on February 15 at noon.

Baker has had a long career in radio and television presentation and production and is an accomplished public speaker.

The Horns, the first book in her Zambezi |Trilogy, is a compelling and deeply personal account of being born into what was then Southern Rhodesia, then Rhodesia and now Zimbabwe.

Baker grew up as a white girl whose best childhood playmates were three black boys.

The story grows through intriguing snapshots into the lives of each of the four children until, as teenagers, the group meets again, this time in the desolate historical sites of Matebeleland to discover, discuss, argue and from their now diverse and singular perspectives try to find answers for the future by making sense of their country’s history.

Baker spent her childhood in Matebeleland, the daughter of a man dedicated to African education and principal of three leading African schools.

Her adult life on a farm was brought to an abrupt end with the declaration of independence in 1965 and she worked for the next 18 years as a journalist, news and documentary presenter and television and radio producer.

She emigrated to Australia to run a radio station and open her own business consultancy and her first book, Beloved African, a biography of her father’s life, was published in 2000.

She remained in touch with Zimbabwe and following a major crisis she formed the Zimbabwe Connection to help many Zimbabweans immigrate to Australia.