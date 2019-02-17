AUSTRALIA: Zim golfer Scott Vincent settles for fourth at World Super 6 Perth

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S leading professional golfer Scott Vincent continued his fine run of good form after finishing a commendable fourth at the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth played out at the Lake Karrinyup Country Club in Australia on Sunday.

Vincent, who enjoyed a superb run in the lucrative European Tour event, narrowly lost to Irishman Paul Dunne on the shootout hole for the third-place playoff match to settle for a solid fourth place finish.

According to reports from Perth Dunne was two up after two in the battle for third but Vincent holed a long putt on the fifth and won the sixth to take it to the extra hole, where the Zimbabwean put his tee-shot in the grandstand.

That left the way clear for Dunne to hit the pin with what proved to be his final shot of the week after Vincent’s concession.

It was a case of so-near-yet-so-far again for Vincent, who is still in search of his first win on both the European and Asian Tours despite having been in contention on several occasions.

After defeating Australia’s Wade Ormsby 3&2 in their opening match of the match play phase of the tournament, the 26-year-old Zimbabwean took down Yuta Ikeda when he won the match 2Up against the seeded Japanese.

Vincent had a crucial par putt on the second knockout hole to thank when he defeated New Zealand’s Ben Campbell to seal his passage into the semi-finals.

However, he was denied by the eventual losing finalist Adrian Otaegui in the semi-final after the Spaniard won the match 3&2.

Vincent is the first Zimbabwean to play on the Asian Tour. Although he has yet to win on the Asian Tour, he posted nine top-10s to finish the 2018 season in fifth place on the Asian Tour’s Order of Merit.

He finished runner-up on three occasions in Indonesia, India and Korea last year.

Vincent was playing in his second match play format event this week. His first was at the Belgian Knockout on the European Tour last year.

Meanwhile New Zealander Ryan Fox came out on top for his first ever European Tour victory one of the most compelling formats on the European Tour, which sees players compete in 54 holes of stroke-play with the top 24 going on to compete in a day of six-hole match-play.

The 32-year-old was 3Up against Otaegui in the final’s first three holes and his victory was confirmed when they both parred the fourth hole.