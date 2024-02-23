Australian tourist goes missing in Victoria Falls; reaction team begins search

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A 67-year-old Australian tourist has been reported missing by the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Authority.

Zimparks spokesperson confirmed the development Friday night stating that a search team has been deployed on the ground

The tourist has not yet been named.

“A 67-year-old Australian tourist has gone missing in Victoria Falls.

“Zimparks reaction team and the police are on the ground searching for the missing tourist.

“Drones, sniffer dogs, and trackers are also on the ground to increase coverage,” said Farawo.

The incident comes a few months after a German tourist went missing in Matusadonha National Park.

Andreas Horberg was however found alive along with his rental car three days later in the park teeming with wild animals including lions, buffalos, leopards, and elephants among others.