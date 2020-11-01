Auxillia breaks silence over involvement in Rushwaya gold loot  

Spread This News











By Robert Tapfumaneyi

FIRST LADY Auxillia Mnangagwa has broken her silence over her alleged involvement in a messy gold smuggling deal busted by security with a suspect claiming the loot caught in Henrietta Rushwaya’s possession belonged to her and son, Collins.

But she did that with a bit of drama after she pressured police to lead the way in clearing her name.

Through her Facebook account she has used to exhibit her charity work, Mnangagwa said she had nothing to do with the loot the Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) president was trying to spirit away from the country through the airport.

“I serve the interests of my nation and not any individual. I do not engage in illegal narrow-minded pursuits like gold smuggling,” Mnangagwa said.

Rushwaya was arrested last week at the Robert Mugabe International Airport while trying to smuggle 6 kilogrammes of the precious mineral to Dubai.

A co-suspect in the matter was forced to tell security the loot belonged to Auxillia and Collins.

Because of their proximity to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the two are almost untouchable in matters of corruption.

Said the First Lady, “I have no dealings nor involvement with Miss Henrietta Rushwaya of any illegal kind.

“I am challenging the Police through their relevant office to issue a statement with regards the utterances by one officer during her arrest that falsely implicated me and my son Collins.

“I am a strong advocate for transparency and honesty and any continued silence by the police can be misconstrued as a cover up.

“If there is any incriminating evidence against me, I challenge the police to present it to the nation without fear or favour. If there be none, I also challenge the police to say so.”

Auxillia said claims of her involvement in graft were calculated to distract her from her philanthropic work.

“I will also support totally all anti-corruption activities regardless of the many malicious attacks clearly designed to cow me from supporting them,” she said.

“I stand firm on my principles.

“It pains me that my son who is hard working and an obedient son is being attacked for no reason other than being a member of the First Family.

“He is a hardworking person and strives to improve himself day by day.

“As a mother, I am proud of his work ethic and encourage him not be affected by malicious rumours.”

She continued, “I am an advocate for peace and love and work hard at helping those who I can.

“I am greatly aggrieved by the continuation of these false stories and claims.

“However, I remain unshaken and will continue to serve my nation in its entirety to the best of my ability.”

“As First Lady, my duty is first and foremost to Zimbabwe as a nation. I serve each and every Zimbabwean whole heartedly and selflessly.”