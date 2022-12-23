Auxillia, Makamba, Mandiwanzira bounce back, as Mnangagwa announces politburo members

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

ZANU PF first secretary Emmerson Mnangagwa has reappointed First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa in the party’s politburo alongside surprise inclusions of Tino Machakaire, Supa Mandiwanzira and James Makamba.

Mnangagwa had kept his party in suspense by withholding the appointments even though Zanu PF concluded its elective congress in October.

Machakaire was appointed secretary for youth while Mthuli Ncube got the nod for deputy secretary for finance, completing his migration from being a technocrat to a fully fledged politician.

Mandiwanzira was appinted secretary for local government.

Auxilia retains her position as secretary for environment and tourism while Makamba was appointed deputy secretary for transport and social welfare.

