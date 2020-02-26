Auxillia Mnangagwa Cautions Speeding ZUPCO Driver

By Staff Reporter

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa Tuesday cautioned a speeding ZUPCO bus driver on her way from Harare to Bulawayo and has since urged passengers not be afraid to call bus drivers to order for their safety.

ZUPCO buses have recently come under spotlight after they have been involved in a number of accidents in a short space of time with deaths and injuries reported.

“Today, I counselled an over-speeding ZUPCO driver along the Bulawayo-Shangani Road on his responsibilities. Passengers should urge their drivers not to put their lives at risk through over-speeding and reckless driving,” Mnangagwa wrote on Twitter.

Check Auxilia Mnangagwa’s Tweet below.