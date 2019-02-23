‘Baba Jukwa’ bailed $100 for possessing umbrella with army colours

By Mary Taruvinga

FORMER Sunday Mail editor, Edmund Kudzayi was Saturday freed on $100 bail.

Kudzayi was hauled before a Harare magistrate on allegations of abusing Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) uniform after he was caught with a camouflage umbrella while driving in Harare’s Borrowdale suburb on Friday.

He was charged with unlawful possession of camouflage.

The state did not oppose granting of bail.

It is alleged Kudzayi was driving along Borrowdale Road when he was stopped by officers who were manning a road block near Winchdon shops.

There was a military police officer, Francis Murehwa who realised that there was an umbrella and pouch with camouflage print in Kudzayi’s car.

Court heard the officers had been advised to conduct searches on passing vehicles.

Kudzayi, once accused and later acquitted for being the faceless Facebook character known as Baba Jukwa, was represented by human rights lawyer Obey Shava.

Sarah Zengeya, a ZRP officer, is the complainant in the case.

Kudyai will be back in court next month for routine remand.