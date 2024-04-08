Babe magnet: Inside Cassper Nyovest’s dating history 

Spread This News

By The South African

Before putting a ring on wife Pulane Mojaki’s finger, Cassper Nyovest dated a string of beautiful women in the entertainment industry.

Cassper Nyovest has officially left his days as a bachelor behind him after getting married to his partner, Pulane Mojaki. The rapper is believed to have wed his new partner in a traditional wedding ceremony this weekend.

Over the years, Cassper has dated a string of beautiful ladies, including his baby mama Thobeka “Bexx” Majozi.

Earlier this year, the hitmaker claimed his“sex addiction” broke up his relationship with Majozi. Cassper made the confession during an appearance on Mpoomy Ledwaba’s The Wisdom & Wellness Podcast.

WHO HAS CASSPER NYOVEST DATED?

Amanda du Pont

A year after bursting on the scene, Cassper Nyovest went public with his romance with Amanda du Pont after they kissed on stage at the 2014 Channel O Awards.

The muso name-dropped his bae in his single Phumakim’s lyrics, where he rapped: “If she ain’t no Amanda du-Pont, she ain’t tailored for me.”

Amanda later appeared as the video vixen in his music video of Ghetto, featuring DJ Drama and Anatii.

Boity

In 2015, Cassper Nyovest and Boity set tongues wagging after they appeared in a local magazine together with the tagline: “Cassper popped the question.”

The actress and media personality later set the record straight on their relationship.

She told then Metro FM presenter Bonang Matheba during her show: “He asked me to be his girlfriend, not his wife.”

The couple split after a year. Cassper would later admit to cheating on her in the lyrics of his song I Wasn’t Ready For You.

Nadia Nakai?

Although Cassper Nyovest and Nadia Nakai often fuelled rumours of a romance, their relationship was strictly business as the latter was signed to his music label Family Tree between 2016 and 2021.

Thobeka Majozi

Although Cassper Nyovest and Thobeka Majozi began dating in 2017, they only went Instagram official in 2020 when they made a pregnancy announcement, reports the Citizen.

Their first child, Khutso, was born later that year.

In a Mother’s Day post in 2023, Cassper professed his undying love for Bexx.

He shared: “I love you for life, and you know that. Thank you for making me a Pops and raising our son so well. Every time I see him, I learn something about him and about myself. It’s the most amazing feeling in the world”.

WHO IS THE MRS?

With news of their nuptials, many want to know who Cassper Nyovest’s new bride is.

According to TimesLive, Pulane is a childhood friend who grew up with Cassper in Mahikeng.

Celeb blogger Maphepha Ndaba claims Pulane previously “friend-zoned” Cassper but has now given him a second chance.