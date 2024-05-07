Baby Reindeer knocked off Netflix’s top spot by new ‘must-watch’ drama – but it’s left people completely divided

Spread This News

Baby Reindeer has been dethroned for the number one spot on the Netflix most-watched list.

The miniseries, which became available to stream on April 11, became the second most-watched television show following the release of A Man in Full on May 2.

Jeff Daniels stars in the all-new miniseries about a real estate mogul who is on the verge of bankruptcy.

A Man in Full also stars Diane Lane, Tom Pelphrey, William Jackson Harper, and Lucy Liu.

Daniels’ new drama was enough to beat out Baby Reindeer, but the two miniseries have since been bumped down to number three and four on Netflix’s most-watched list.

The show is about a man named Charlie Croker (Daniels) who is doing everything in his power to keep his real estate empire from crumbling after he goes bankrupt

Daniels portrays Charlie Croker, a former college athlete who is known as ‘the biggest hero of real estate in Atlanta’ despite owing more than $1 billion in unpaid bank loans.

Charlie must do everything in his power to protect his real estate empire from falling apart for good.

Some of the individuals who are trying to capitalize off of Charlie’s bad decisions include his ex-wife Martha Crocker (Lane) and a banker named Raymond Peepgrass (Pelphrey).

A Man in Full featured multiple plot twists, and it even included a special performance by Shania Twain for Charlie’s 60th birthday in the miniseries’ opener.

The show highlighted the greed in many of its characters, and its ending is almost too shocking to believe.

Baby Reindeer also gave a variety of twists for both the protagonist and antagonist of the critically acclaimed miniseries.

Centered around struggling comedian and bartender Donny Dunn (Richard Gadd), his life turns upside down after a woman named Martha Scott (Jessica Gunning) starts stalking him.

A bit of Donny seemingly liked the attention, but Martha’s obsession begins to harm him emotionally, even after she disappeared for good.

Both of these miniseries were enough to reach the number one spot, but one show was loved more by critics than the other.

A Man in Full may have taken over the number one spot, but Baby Reindeer has destroyed Daniels’ new drama on Rotten Tomatoes.

Based on nearly 50 reviews from critics, Baby Reindeer received 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and it holds an 83 percent audience score.

A Man in Full only has a 43 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 59 percent audience score.

‘There are hints of Succession – family troubles, talk of money, Croker yelling about ‘the Boeing’ – but the series is nowhere near the same league,’ wrote Anita Singh for the Daily Telegraph.

‘You wait for the drama to ramp up but it never quite does.’

A critic from the Chicago Sun-Times gave a more positive review about the show and he called the show ‘great fun to watch.’

‘It’s a zesty, concise limited series — I cannot emphasise enough how much I appreciated episodes that were just 45 minutes in length,’ wrote a reviewer for The Age.

‘Square in the stinging intersection of urban politics, commerce, race, demographics and rivalry, A Man in Full the miniseries has many options to offer with a superlative cast, including a literal show stopping Lucy Liu,’ wrote Dominic Patten for Deadline.

X (formerly Twitter) users are divided as to what to think of this show and one person tweeted that Twain’s appearance was the best thing about the show.

Twain even wrote a positive comment toward the show and claimed that she’s been ‘binge watching it between rehearsals’ for her show in Las Vegas.

Others have brought up the show’s shocking ending, which ends with one person in a body bag and another dead on a bedroom floor.

‘The end of ‘A Man in Full’ is insane. To be fair that’s the only way it could have ended,’ one person tweeted.

Others have dissed the show and one person even wrote a slight insult toward Regina King, who served as a director and executive producer.

‘Everything about @Netflix A Man in Full is dumb! Of the three plot lines (no attempt tying them together in any meaningful way, all three are miscast absurd characters no one can related to,’ the tweeter wrote.

‘David E. Kelly just mailed in a script, too busy? Director Regina King – I best not comment.’