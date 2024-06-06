Bafana Bafana anticipates tough encounter against Zimbabwe

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

SOUTH Africa senior men’s football team coach Hugo Broos says he is anticipating a difficult match against Zimbabwe when they play on Monday in a Group C CAF World Cup Qualifier match.

Bafana Bafana will first play away to Nigeria on Friday before they host Zimbabwe four days later at Freestate Stadium in Bloemfontein.

The game will mark South Africa’s return to Freestate Stadium since the 2010 World Cup.

“The game against Zimbabwe is different, it’s a game between neighbours.

“I think that Zimbabwe after the ban, they have another team with another coach, so from that side, it will be a difficult game,” said Broos ahead of his team’s departure for Nigeria.

Head to head South Africa and Zimbabwe have played eight games, Bafana Bafana winning four of those, two ending as draws while the Warriors won the remaining two.

South Africa is currently occupying the second position in Group C, one point behind leaders Rwanda who are on four points.

For Broos, four points out of the two coming games against Nigeria and Zimbabwe will be a good hunt for his side.

“I don’t want to lose any of those two games, I want to win one and I want to have a draw.

“That means four or six points and we stay in the race for qualifying for the World Cup and that has to be our goal for the next two games,” added Broos.

The last time South Africa played Nigeria was in the semi-finals of the 2023 AFCON, a match they lost 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.