Bafana Bafana legend Mark Fish’s ‘All-Lives-Matter’ comment torches storm

TimesLive

Dubbed a “denialist of the legitimacy of Black Lives Matter”, former footballer Mark Fish remains unfazed by continued criticism of his “all lives matter” stance.

On Wednesday, Fish was slammed for opposing the BLM movement.

It all started when a Twitter user noticed he liked a post which was dismissive of BLM and critical of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, who recently spoke out on issues of race. Asked where he stands, Fish said all lives matter.

He trended on Twitter as people weighed in on his views. Some accused him of being a racist and others of ignorance. On Wednesday afternoon, he claimed that he received an influx of hateful messages but said he remains unfazed.

He denied that he is a racist and apologised for any offence caused.

“Sorry to offend many people, I certainly am not a racist but I’m a firm believer that all people matter, so all lives matter,” he tweeted.