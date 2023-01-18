Bail hearing for detained CCC activists delayed

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE 25 detained Citizens Coalition for Change’s (CCC) activists are likely to spend more time behind bars after their bail hearing was delayed when issues of privacy arose regarding a minor who is among the accused arose.

The activists are accused of gathering with intent to commit public violence.

Their lawyers could not apply for bail Tuesday after Justice for Children lawyers who are representing the 17-year-old asked to have the matter heard in camera.

On the other hand, legal representatives for the other 24 activists insisted the matter was of public interest and should be heard in an open court.

Now the group awaits the magistrate’s ruling on whether the matter should be heard in a public court or not.

Pamela Musingwa representing the minor said her client is a Form four student as such should be protected from public criticism and scrutiny.

The activists were arrested at CCC legislator, Costa Machingauta’s house in Budiriro, where they were having their private meeting.

Hoards of CCC supporters attended in solidarity.

Case returns Wednesday.