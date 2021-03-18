Bail: Mthwakazi Activists To Know Fate On Friday

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

BULAWAYO magistrate Tawengwa Sangster is Friday expected to deliver his ruling in a case in which nine activists of firebrand opposition Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) are seeking bail following their arrest for alleged public violence.

The nine were arrested on Wednesday last week after storming Bulawayo Central police station protesting the alleged harassment of their leader Mqondisi Moyo by state security agents.

The bail application hearing for the accused failed to kick off Tuesday after the state failed to produce their medical examination reports.

The state Wednesday finally produced the medical reports, but the magistrate postponed the bail ruling to Friday.

The state is opposing bail arguing that some of the accused persons were still to be accounted for.

In his submission to the court, the Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Roy Mushayi from the Bulawayo CID Law and Order department said if the activists were to be granted bail, they could abscond trial because their leader Mqondisi Moyo was still on the run.

Mushayi added that the accused persons where daring and very dangerous elements in the society as they demonstrated guts in attacking a police station.

The investigating officer further submitted that if the accused persons were to be given freedom, they were likely to commit the same offence.

Nqobani Sithole, one of the accused lawyers however disputed Mushayi’s submission insisting that the investigation officer had not fully investigated the matter and was acting on assumptions.

The defence counsel, which is made up of four lawyers, further submitted that it is the accused’s constitutional rights to be granted bail as all the accused persons were of fixed abode and have families in Bulawayo.