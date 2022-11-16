Bail ruling reserved for CCC activists who ‘threatened to kill’ Mwonzora

Spread This News

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

FOUR Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) activists arrested in Chinhoyi for allegedly threatening to kill MDC Alliance leader, Douglas Mwonzora, appeared in court Tuesday.

They had to spend another night in custody after Chinhoyi Magistrate, Chido Garwe, deferred bail ruling to Wednesday, November 16.

The arrested quartet have been identified as Godfrey Makoko (38), Justin Taurai Munyaradzi (38), Tawanda Bvumo (48) and former Chinhoyi mayor and incumbent Ward 12 Councillor, Dyke Makumbi (48).

Investigating officer, Never Muchakayawa opposed bail arguing accused persons stay in the same locality as State witnesses, and could interfere with investigations.

Secondly, he told the court, there was a likelihood accused persons could default.

“Makoko has a pending case of assault CR349/22 meaning this is the third time he is committing an offence and might be forced to go on the run,” said Muchakayawa.

“Justin Taurai Munyaradzi has a pending case of disorderly conduct CR2811/22, and there is likelihood to commit similar offences if released on bail.”

The State argued now that accused persons were facing serious charges and it was likely they would abscond, adding that the matter had political implications.

However, defence lawyer, Kudzai Choga put it to the investigating officer that he arrested his clients without establishing or formulating the actual crime they allegedly committed.

Choga further averred that accused persons never committed any offence, adding there were no witnesses to an imaginary incident that never occurred in the first place.

He argued that bail was a trite constitutional entitlement and the court should not be swayed into denying freedom on the basis of contrived petty allegations and assumptions.

Allegations against the four emanate from jeering that took place outside Chinhoyi Court Complex last Friday after Mwonzora withdrew a defective spoliation order in his bid to take over control of a property used as CCC offices situated along Fairview Road, Mzari suburb in Chinhoyi.

Knight Tafadzwa Rwodzi prosecuted.

WATCH VIDEO Below: Defence lawyer Kudzai Choga speaks on the four CCC Chinhoyi activists court case