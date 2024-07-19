Baker’s King leveraging on ZiG payments 

Spread This News

By James Muonwa

Fast food outlet Baker’s King says it is leveraging sales growth and eventual expansion on the new Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency.

The company’s director, Moses Chipi urged players in commerce and industry to embrace ZiG inorder to suffocate the black market, which he blames for spawning erosion of value of the local currency.

“At Baker’s King, we are accepting ZiG for payment of products because it is the currency of choice, proudly our Zimbabwean currency. Some businesses contribute to loss of its value by rejecting payments in ZiG preferring United States dollars, which customers will be forced to get from the black market at extortionate rates,” said Chipi.

“Let us move away from rejecting ZiG payments as micro, small and medium businesses, it is counter-productive and goes against efforts of rebuilding our country.”

The Baker’s King proprietor says due to quick turnover of products at the current four branches on the back of ZiG transactions, plans are afoot to commission another new outlet in Chegutu.

The fast food chain so far has branches in Chinhoyi, Harare and Chitungwiza and employs 120 staff members.

Chipi’s rags-to-riches tale starts from baking cakes at home. After raising initial investment capital after working at a supermarket confectionery he quit his job in 2017 to start his own confectionery business.

Speaking during the International Day for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) held in Chinhoyi this week, Chipi appealed to the municipality to avail land on which to grow potatoes and rare chickens, which are major consumables at the fast foods chain.

He urged MSMEs to comply with government policy on ZiG, prioritise formalisation, payment of taxes and securing safe and decent workspaces, among other issues.

Baker’s King’s phenomenal growth was catalysed by a loan he secured from the Small Enterprises Development Corporation (SMEDCO), which falls under the purview of the Ministry of Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises, which continues to offer support.

Addressing the same gathering, Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa challenged Chinhoyi Municipality to provide land to entrepreneurs such as Chipi to construct workspaces and expand their businesses.