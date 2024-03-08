Ballistics report says 30 smuggled guns, ammunition were toys

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

Two Harare men whose case went viral after they were nabbed in possession of 30 guns now face a lesser charge after ballistics investigations established the alleged firearms were toys.

The two Douglas Jekanyika, 44 and Godknows Gunda, 31 appeared before Harare magistrate, Dennis Mangosi facing smuggling charges.

Through their lawyer, Rene Kuchidza, the two insist they are not guilty because they were caught nowhere close to the border.

“CID Homicide has conducted a ballistics report which revealed that the guns were toys. So the matter that remains is the case of smuggling.

“However the accused were nowhere near the border so they could not have smuggled the toys,” said Kuchidza when the two briefly appeared in court Thursday.

Jekanyika and Gunda will return to court on Friday for their bail application.

According to the State, on 5 March 2024 Police details from Southerton Police Station received information to the effect that the two had smuggled some firearms from South Africa into Zimbabwe through Beitbridge Border Post aboard Tems Logistics Bus Services and the intended offloading point was Highglen Road Port, Harare.

Acting on the information the team arrested Jekanyika while collecting the suspected two boxes.

The boxes were opened and one box had 10xBlown F92 toy guns.

Their serial numbers were recorded.

The other box had 20k blank pistols with the following serial numbers Z2IBLTAY502- 2305680 to 2305699.

“Accused number 1 was interviewed and he implicated Gunda as the owner of the firearms.

“The accused were asked to produce the declaration paper and they had nothing.

“The case was referred to CID Homicide where it was established that they were not firearms but toys which can fire blank ammunition,” the court heard.

The smuggled toys are worth R2000.