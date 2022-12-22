Ban on commuter operators lifted

Spread This News

By Kukurigo

HARARE — Vice President Constantino Chiwenga who doubles as Health Minister, has lifted the ban on all licensed commuter operators with immediate effect, ending the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) transport monopoly.

In March 2020, when Zimbabwe implemented its first COVID-19 lockdown regulations, government banned all public transporters, except for the State-owned Zupco buses and affiliated carriers.

Chiwenga said the ban was meant to enforce public safety protocols to reduce the spread of the respiratory virus.

In Statutory Instrument (SI) 213A of 2022 issued yesterday, Chiwenga announced that transport services that carry passengers are no longer restricted.

Chiwenga made the pronouncements in his capacity as the Health minister.

According to the order transport services, whether intra-city or inter-city, for the carriage of passengers shall no longer be restricted.

The transport services had been barred through provisions of the Public Health (COVID-19 Prevention, Containment and Treatment) (National Lockdown) (No 2) Order, 2020).