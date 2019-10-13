Banda, Dube late strikes secure Highlanders victory

By Mbekezeli Ncube

TWO strikes from Brian Banda and Prince Dube in the last five minutes of the game helped Highlanders beat Gweru based TelOne in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match played at Barbourfields stadium Sunday afternoon.

It was Bosso’s fifth game unbeaten since appointing Dutchman Hendriek Pieter De Jongh as technical manager.

Highlanders started the game on fire, creating a lot of chances and by half time they could have been four goals up.

On the other hand, the visitors did not trouble Bosso goal minder, Ariel Sibanda at all.

The match went into the half-time interval still goalless.

Bosso should have scored 10 minutes from time when Tinashe Makanda crossed the ball into the 18 area but Dube failed to connect his foot with the ball.

Two minutes later, Peter Muduhwa’s strike was perfectly matched by a fantastic save from TelOne’s goalkeeper.

Highlanders’ goal would eventually come when Banda’s volley outside the 18 area found the back of the net leaving TelOne goalkeeper fully stretched.

Dube scored just moments later from the penalty spot when TelOne’s player handled the box.

After his team’s win, Highlanders coach said he told his players that they have to be patient.

“In the first 10 minutes we had a little problem especially in the control of the match but then two minutes later we took full control. We created a number of chances but they failed to score. Our opponents did everything for at least a point and we did everything for a victory.

“I told them (players) in the break that they should be patient because victory will eventually come. Prince Dube did very well. He showed his quality. Not only Prince Dube but everyone especially the centre backs. I am very happy and I must say we played for victory.”

TelOne assistant coach Lloyd Mutasa felt hard done by his charges for allowing Highlanders to stage a late onslaught.

“We thought we matched Highlanders pound for pound until when they scored their first goal, a goal which we did not apparently press on the player who had the ball.

“It was a goal that I thought we had a lot of players in our box but such is football we will go back and work on our mistakes,” Mutasa said.