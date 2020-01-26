Bangladesh confirm Zimbabwe tour schedule

By Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe national cricket team is set to continue its busy international schedule when it tours Bangladesh for a bilateral tour where it will play in all three formats of the game from February 22 to March 11.

Zimbabwe, who are currently hosting Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series, will, according to the schedule released by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), take on the Tigers in a one-off Test as well as three ODIs and two T20Is starting February 22.

This will be the first time the two sides play a Test series that does not have at least two Tests.

The Test will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, less than two weeks after Bangladesh play the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi from February 7.

The ODI series against Zimbabwe will run from March 1 to 6 in Chattogram, while the two T20Is – on March 9 and 11 – will be held in Mirpur.

Zimbabwe will also play a two-day practice match ahead of the Test, but the venue for that has not been announced.

The two sides last played a Test series in 2018, also in Bangladesh, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

The Chevrons haven’t won a series in the Asian country since 2001, when they claimed the Tests 1-0 and ODIs 3-0.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe will be looking to bounce back from last week’s defeat to Sri Lanka when the two sides meet in the second and final Test which begins at Harare Sports Club on Monday morning.

The visitors from the subcontinent have a 1-0 lead in the two-match series after pulling off a 10-wicket victory in the first Test which concluded on Thursday.

Zimbabwe will have a lot of positive to take into the second match after putting on a commendable display in their first Test match in over 14 months after a lengthy hiatus from the longer version of the game.

The hosts put up a competitive first innings 358 total thanks largely to a solid opening stand between Prince Masvaure, who scored 55 runs, and Kevin Kasuza in addition to another half-ton by Craig Ervine.

The Sean Williams-captained side however struggled with the ball as the Sri Lankans responded with a mammoth 515/9 declared before a second innings collapse ensured the visitors won the series opener.

Zimbabwe coach Lalchand Rajput demanded a better performance from the middle order batsmen and the spinners, who failed to utilise favourable conditions, ahead of the second Test.

“There are lot of positives from the last game, especially the openers did very well, medium pacers bowled exceptionally well. The areas we have to work really hard are the middle order batsman plus the spinners. I think the spinners have to step up and raise their game,” he said.

Bangladesh Tour Fixtures

22-26 February: Only Test, Mirpur

1 March: 1st ODI (d/n), Chattogram

3 March: 2nd ODI (d/n), Chattogram

6 March: 3rd ODI (d/n), Chattogram

9 March: 1st T20I (d/n), Mirpur

11 March: 2nd T20I (d/n), Mirpur