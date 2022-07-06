Bangladesh confirm Zimbabwe tour 

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket’s busy international season is set to continue this winter with Bangladesh becoming the latest team to confirm its imminent visit later this month.

The visit by the Bangladesh national side will come after the country hosts the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier B scheduled for Bulawayo Athletic Club and Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo from July 11-17.

According to Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief executive officer (CEO) Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, Bangladesh’s national cricket side is set to arrive in Harare at the end of July for a three-match ODI and three-match T20 series.

It will be the second visit by the Tiger having played against the Chevrons in the capital early this year.

“We’ve finalised a fixture after discussing with the Zimbabwe Cricket Board. Since they are the host board, Zimbabwe will release the itinerary. Hopefully they will release it within a couple of days,” Nizam Uddin said in an interview with the Bangladesh media.

Bangladesh players are expected to leave West Indies on July 18 after playing their third and last ODI match on July 16.

After kicking off the year by touring Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe have already hosted Bangladesh, Namibia and Afghanistan this season while South Africa’s A side also played limited overs matches against their local counterparts.

However before hosting Bangladesh for the second time this season, the Zimbabwe team’s immediate task will be to win the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier B, where there are two tickets on offer to qualify for the 2022 ICC T2o World Cup to be played in Australia later this year.

Zimbabwe will be looking to qualify for a first T20 World Cup since 2016 when it was hosted by India and it would be a sixth appearance at the event.

Australia hosts the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup this October and November.

Eight teams namely Jersey, Hong Kong, Netherlands, Papua New Guinea (PNG), Singapore, Uganda, USA and hosts Zimbabwe will battle for the final two places at the event, which features the world’s best nations in the shortest format of the game.