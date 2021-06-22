Bangladesh Cricket Board Confirms Zimbabwe Tour Schedule

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

BANGLADESH Cricket Board (BCB) has confirmed its team’s tour of Zimbabwe will go ahead as scheduled next month after their Zimbabwean opponents have received clearance from government through the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC).

The Tigers, as the Bangladesh side is affectionately known, are scheduled to leave next Tuesday for the month-long tour which will consist of one Test, three ODIs and as many T20s.

BCB cricket operations committee chairman Akram Khan revealed on Monday that the schedule has finally been confirmed with Zimbabwe Cricket, who were recently given a reprieve by the SRC following the recent suspension of sporting activities due to a recent rise in Covid-19 cases.

“The tour has finally been confirmed with ZC. As per the initial schedule, the team will leave on June 28 (early June 29), and the series will start on July 7. The schedule for the matches remains the same,” Akram told the Bangladesh media at a Press conference Monday, according to the Dhaka Tribune.

The Bangladesh team will be following all their Covid-19 quarantine formalities in Zimbabwe and go through many practice sessions before they play their first match.

A two-day warm-up match had been discussed previously but nothing was officially stated. However, with the relaxation of quarantine allowed to the Bangladesh team, it is expected that the visiting team will get a practice match.

The tour will open with the one-off Test match to be played at the Queen’s Sports Club in Bulawayo from July 7 after which action shifts to Harare for the white-ball leg of the tour.

The three ODIs will be played on July 16, 18, and 20, respectively. The three T20Is will be played at the same venue, the Harare Sports Club, on July 23, 25, and 27 respectively.

Zimbabwe’s last Test assignment was against Pakistan at home, where they lost the two-match series 2-0 and lost both the games by margin of innings.

This series against Bangladesh will present an opportunity for Zimbabwe to restore some lost pride as they continue their rebuilding phase under the tutelage of Indian coach Lalchand Rajput.

On the other hand, Bangladesh has not played since they returned from Sri Lanka in April-May.