Banket man killed for stealing eggs amid upsurge in random killings

By James Muonwa I Mashonaland West Correspondent

A MIDDLE-AGED man was bludgeoned to death for allegedly stealing an undisclosed number of table eggs, amid an upsurge in random killings in the small farming town of Banket.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner, Paul Nyathi confirmed the latest murder, which comes in the wake of a string of similar violent incidents.

“ZRP Banket is investigating a murder case in which Richmore Gomo died on July 27, 2022 after he was hit with a brick on the head by the suspect, Cliff Churu (46) on July 26, 2022 at Plumstead farm. The suspect had accused the victim of stealing eggs,” said Nyathi.

Gomo’s murder comes few days after a teenager, Tino Chazungaira, from Kuwadzana suburb was slain in a fight over an outstanding debt for Crystal Meth commonly known as ‘Guka.’

The now deceased was beaten to death by three of his peers at a notorious drug haven, where various drugs, including dagga, are sold.

In recent weeks, Banket has recorded four violent deaths of residents in a worrisome trend which authorities say needs to be stopped.

Stakeholders in Banket, which falls under Zvimba Rural District Council Ward 22, have called for concerted efforts to end needless loss of lives, particularly due to alcohol, drugs and illicit substances.

Ward 22 Councillor, Never Hutepasi, raised concern over the rising number of deaths which he blamed on the police for inaction.