Banking executive Ciaran McSharry appointed CEO of Jamboo

Spread This News

By Own Correspondent

Ciaran McSharry, former CEO of First Capital Bank has been appointed CEO of Jamboo.

With a proven track record in the financial sector and a reputation for driving sustainable business profitability, McSharry brings a wealth of experience that will support the company to revolutionize digital banking and investment for the African Diaspora in the UK and Europe.

Jamboo, which is set to enter the market later this year, aims to be at the forefront of digital innovation and McSharry will play a key role in the company’s mission to provide cutting-edge digital financial solutions tailored to the unique needs of the African diaspora community.

Takwana Tyaranini, Co-Founder of Jamboo said: “Ciaran’s appointment as CEO signifies an important milestone for Jamboo.

“With a career marked by dynamic leadership at executive level and his ability to spot opportunities in the marketplace, makes him an invaluable addition to the Jamboo team.

“As I move into a more strategic and operational role, I am confident that Ciaran will steer Jamboo to new heights. Together, we will continue our mission to redefine digital banking for the African diaspora community, ensuring sustainable growth and positive impact.”

Commenting on his new role, Ciaran, said: “I am excited to join Jamboo at such a pivotal stage in its journey. The company’s commitment to innovation and drive to deliver high-impact digital solutions for the diaspora attracted me to this role. I see immense potential for growth and transformation and I look forward to collaborating with this talented team and contributing to the company’s continued success.”

As Jamboo continues to pioneer digital solutions that address the unique financial needs of the African diaspora we pride ourselves on our ability to differentiate from other banks, through our focus on the customer, convenience, efficiency, value for money and the convenience of all their financial information on one app.

All customers will be able to send money in USD, GBP, EUR, CAD and more from the application. There will also be transparency around the cost of sending money as well as mid-market rates.

The app will be launched for iOS and Android devices in the UK and EEA countries, with quick, easy and inclusive onboarding steps that take only a few minutes. Members will also receive a contactless Jamboo card.