Banking executive Ciaran McSharry joins Jamboo board

Ciaran McSharry, former CEO of First Capital Bank has joined the board of digital solutions provider Jamboo.

With a proven track record in the financial sector and a reputation for driving sustainable business profitability, McSharry brings a wealth of experience that will support the company to revolutionize digital banking and investment for the African Diaspora in the UK and Europe.

Jamboo, which is set to enter the market later this year, aims to be at the forefront of digital innovation and McSharry will play a pivotal role in the company’s mission to provide cutting-edge digital financial solutions tailored to the unique needs of the African diaspora community.

Takwana Tyaranini, CEO of Jamboo said: “Ciaran’s appointment to the board signifies an important milestone for Jamboo as we continue to redefine digital banking in the diaspora.

“With a career marked by dynamic leadership at the board level and his ability to spot opportunities in the marketplace, makes him an invaluable addition to the Jamboo team. We are confident that with his expertise, Jamboo will continue to thrive and have a positive impact on the communities we serve.”

A seasoned executive with over 20 years of experience in the banking and investment sector; operating at executive level at several global entities such as Barclays and Merrill Lynch, he was instrumental in driving business transformation and ensuring sustainable profitability.

Commenting on his new role, Ciaran, said: “I am excited to join Jamboo at such a pivotal stage in its journey. The company’s commitment to innovation and drive to deliver high-impact digital solutions attracted me to this role. I look forward to collaborating with this talented team and contributing to the company’s continued success.”

As Jamboo continues to pioneer digital solutions that address the unique financial needs of the African diaspora, all customers will be able to send money in USD, GBP, EUR, CAD and more from the application. There will also be transparency around the cost of sending money as well as mid-market rates.

The app will be launched for iOS and Android devices in the UK and EEA countries, with quick, easy and inclusive onboarding steps that take only 2 minutes. Members will also receive a contactless Jamboo card.