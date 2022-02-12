Bankrupt Redcliff Municipality Surrenders Water Management System To Kwekwe

Spread This News

THE Redcliff Municipality has resolved to handover the management of its water reticulation system to nearby Kwekwe City Council.

Redcliff mayor Clayton Masiyatsva confirmed the development saying: “We have resolved to hand over management of water to Kwekwe City Council. The resolution was made at a special council meeting on today (Friday) It means Kwekwe will now be responsible for the supply, billing and collection of water revenue,”.

“The ideal situation would be for the minister of state for provincial affairs to facilitate engagements between us and Kwekwe City to ensure a smooth handover and fine tune technical issues involved in the hand over, take over process,” he said.

“The decision was arrived at after robust consultations with the residents and stakeholders. We want also to have continuous supply of water from Kwekwe. If Kwekwe city is agreeable to our resolution we will then handover all those with arrears towards water to Kwekwe,” he said.