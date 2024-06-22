Bar patron mistakenly stabbed to death in fracas over game of pool

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A BAR patron watching a heated game of pool was mistakenly stabbed on the stomach and died of injuries sustained in the attack.

The incident occurred Thursday in Marange, Manicaland province.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the death of 23-year-old Raymond Jorina at Gomorefu business centre.

“Police in Marange arrested Ambrose Munhuumwe (32) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at a bar in Gomorefu business centre, Marange on June 20, 2024 in which Raymond Jorina (23) died.

“The suspect allegedly swung an okapi knife towards a patron whom he had an argument with over a pool game. The suspect regrettably missed and stabbed Raymond Jorina who was watching the pool game,” police said in a statement.

The victim reportedly sustained a stab wound on the stomach and died on admission at a local clinic.