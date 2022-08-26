Barcelona gets tough Champs League group with Bayern, Inter

Spread This News

By Associated Press

Even when it still had Lionel Messi, Barcelona took an epic 8-2 beating from Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals two years ago.

And Bayern won 3-0 home and away against Barcelona in the group stage last season as the Spanish giant without Messi had its worse European season since before the Argentina great’s 17-year run in the team.

On Thursday, Barcelona landed with Bayern yet again in a tough Champions League draw as coach Xavi Hernández’s team tries to avoid a second straight group-stage exit since losing Messi to Paris Saint-Germain.

Still, Barcelona has since recruited former Bayern forward Robert Lewandowski — the two-time FIFA player of the year who will now face his recent teammates — despite financial turmoil that has affected its ability to register and retain players.

“What a terrific story that we’re going to meet Barcelona with Robert Lewandowski,” said Bayern forward Thomas Müller, who played alongside the Poland international for eight years.

Inter Milan is another former champion in a group that boasts a combined 14 European Cup or Champions League titles. Viktoria Plzeň of the Czech Republic is the fourth team in Group C where only the top two advance to the round of 16.