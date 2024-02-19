Barely a month after attaining two-thirds majority in Parliament, Zanu PF initiates Mnangagwa’s third-term campaign

Spread This News

BARELY a month after attaining an important two-thirds majority in Parliament’s Lower House, Zanu PF has begun campaigning for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s third term as was widely expected.

The slogan “2030 vaMnangagwa vanenge vachipo” loosely translated to “In 2030 Mnangagwa will still be in power” is now in common use.

Zanu PF attained the two-thirds majority earlier this month following triumphs across all constituencies where self-styled Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu recalled opposition members.

A similar dominance in the Senate is almost certain, considering the involvement of Chiefs who form a significant section of the House and the emergence of Tshabangu and his cabal in that house.

Mnangagwa, who is in his second and final term as stipulated by the country’s Constitution, is reportedly eager to run for a third five-year stay in office.

His move to run for a third term is an open challenge to his deputy Constantino Chiwenga who is believed to have reached a succession agreement with Mnangagwa.

The agreement which would have seen Mnangagwa be President for one term before handing over power to the former army general, was reportedly dismissed and eventually totally ignored by the former Vice President.

As has become the norm whenever factional fights emerge in Zanu PF, provinces are expected to pledge their loyalty to Mnangagwa’s cause in the coming months.

The provincial pledges will however not be enough to get Mnangagwa his desired extension.