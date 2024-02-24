Barnsley: Man fatally stabbed named by police as Lazarus Makono

BBC
A man who was fatally stabbed in an attack in Barnsley has been named by police.
Lazarus Makono, 26, was found seriously injured at a property in Cooperative Street at around 01:20 GMT on Wednesday and died at the scene.
Two men, aged 27 and 28, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.
Two women, 20 and 25, and a third man, 32, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
They have since been released on bail.
Senior investigating officer Ben Wood said officers were “working around the clock” to establish the circumstances of Mr Makono’s death.
“Lazarus’ family are heartbroken and grieving during this very difficult time and my thoughts go out to his family and loved ones,” he added.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police.