BAT blames fiscal policy changes, inflation for 21% volume decline

By Alois Vinga

CIGARETTE producer, British American Tobacco (BAT) has blamed the incurred 21% volume decline on fiscal policy changes and inflation pressures on the back of growing a customer-centric strategy to keep afloat.

Presenting a trading update for the period ended March 31 2024, BAT chairman Lovemore Manatsa decried abrupt fiscal policy changes and inflation.

“For the three months, the company experienced a 21% decline in sales volumes compared to the same period last year. This decline was attributed to fiscal policy changes and rising inflation which eroded consumer purchasing power.

“As a result of the reduced sales volumes, the Company recorded a 6% decline in revenue. The company continues to implement strategic pricing and marketing initiatives to adapt to the changing trading environment,” he said.

Manatsa underscored that Zimbabwe’s operating environment continues to face a wide range of challenges including currency volatility, high credit risk and hyperinflation which have severely impacted the business, its customers, and other stakeholders.

BAT Zimbabwe has remained resilient, exploring different avenues to generate value for its shareholders, consumers, employees and society.

