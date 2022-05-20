Batting collapse sinks Zimbabwe as Namibia level T20I series

Spread This News

By Cricket Correspondent

Zimbabwe – 122-8 in 20 overs (Milton Shumba 29, Tony Munyonga 23, Donald Tiripano 18; David Wiese 3/27, Jan Frylinck 2/17, Ruben Trumpelmann 1/14)

Namibia – 124-2 in 18 overs (Craig Williams 62*, Gerhard Erasmus 36, David Wiese 13*; Luke Jongwe 1/16, Tendai Chatara 1/17)

A batting collapse by Zimbabwe’s top order condemned the team to an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of Namibia in the second Twenty20 international (T20I) match between the sides at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

The hosts again won the toss and decided to bat.

In the first over, Regis Chakabva hit a four, but was then bowled by David Wiese with the score on 10.

Wessly Madhevere was aggressive, but did not last long as he was run out for seven after facing four balls.

Craig Ervine could not get going and had taken 17 balls to score only five when he was caught off Wiese to make the score 23 for three in the sixth over.

Donald Tiripano, promoted in the order, and Sikandar Raza briefly fought back, but after 10 overs the score was only 46.

To make matters worse, both were then quickly dismissed, Raza bowled by Ruben Trumpelmann for 11 and Tiripano another run-out victim for 18, to make the score 49 for five.

The two youngsters, Milton Shumba and Tony Munyonga, then got together for the best stand of the innings, attacking with discretion and putting on 46 in just under six overs before Wiese returned to bowl Munyonga for 23, scored off 21 balls.

Ryan Burl came in, but again had too little time to make his big hitting count, except for one six.

Shumba batted until the final over, when he was bowled by Jan Frylinck for the highest score of 29, scored off 26 balls.

Frylinck then had Luke Jongwe, hitting out desperately, caught first ball, and the innings ended at 122 for eight wickets, with Burl not out on 16.

Wiese had done a superb job with the ball for Namibia, taking three vital wickets in his four overs for 27 runs, while Frylinck had two for 17.

However, Trumpelmann was remarkably economical, taking his wicket for only 14 runs in his four overs.

Zimbabwe now needed an outstanding bowling and fielding performance to pull the match out of the fire.

Craig Williams and Divan la Cock began cautiously with just three singles in the first two overs, but in the third Williams hit Shumba for two successive fours to start the victory charge.

They put on 26 together, but in the sixth over Jongwe broke through by having la Cock, who never got going this time, caught by Munyonga for nine off 17 balls in the sixth over.

Gerhard Erasmus soon settled in, hitting a six off Shumba, and after 10 overs had been bowled the score was 66 for one.

He scored freely to make 36 off 26 balls before he was bowled out by Tendai Chatara, by which time the score had reached 91 for two in the 14th over.

Williams soon reached his 50 off 46 balls as Namibia moved into three figures in the 16th over, and he became more aggressive with Wiese now at the crease and victory in sight.

Finally, with two overs to spare, Williams hit Chatara for the winning four to inflict defeat on their hosts.

He finished with 62 not out off 53 balls, with a six and four fours, while Wiese was not out with 13.

Chatara had bowled well for his four overs to take one wicket for only 17 runs, but Namibia had never really been put under much pressure in chasing down their target.

The T20I series is now level at one victory to each side.