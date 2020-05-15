Battle for Vic Falls mayor claims scalp of residents’ group chair

Spread This News











By Matabeleland North Correspondent

THE battle for control of Victoria Falls town, seen as a tussle between rivals MDC Alliance and MDC-T, has claimed the scalp of the town’s residents association chairman, who has been forced to step down for being linked to the Thokozani Khupe party.

Since the 2018 general elections, problems within council corridors in Victoria Falls have hogged the limelight with disputed MDC leader Nelson Chamisa firing mayor Somveli Dlamini three times.

The latest was in February this year.

But Local Government Minister July Moyo, basing on a letter written by MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora, has reinstated Dlamini.

The other city fathers in the 10-member council had last week quickly elected Ward 5 councillor Richard Mguni to replace Dlamini arguing the latter was only been reinstated as a councillor and not mayor.

Minister Moyo responded by confirming Dlamini as the legitimate mayor for the town on Tuesday, seemingly putting to rest the cold war that has been brewing.

However, the Chamisa led MDC Alliance seems to be on a mission to fight back, with Combined Victoria Falls Residents Association (Vifacora) chairman Morgen Dube being forced to step down.

Dube, a sports administrator and coach as well as benefactor for local football, had been at the helm of the association for about 10 years.

Dube had contested for Member of Parliament for Hwange West under MDC-T in 2018.

He came third after incumbent Godfrey Dube of MDC Alliance and Nkosilathi Jiyane of Zanu PF who was second.

Ironically, Dube was instrumental through Vifacora in thwarting the MDC Alliance leadership plot to smuggle Ward 1 Margaret Varley into the mayor’s office, which led to expulsion of Dlamini.

It is believed Dlamini has now crossed to the MDC-T.

Vifacora councillors met a few days ago and resolved that Dube steps down and serve as a trustee member.

No replacement has been elected.

“The resolution of the meeting which you asked the vice to chair as you had given an apology on the 10th of May, was that chairperson of Vicfacora steps down with immediate effect due to the following reasons;

“Active participation in politics as you represented and contested in the 2018 election as a member of Parliament for MDC-T Hwange West constituency and putting the association name into disrepute.

“The name of the association has been associated with the MDC-T yet our mandate is to ensure proper service delivery to the residents,” read a statement compiled by Vifacora secretary Trymore Ndolo.

According to the resolutions, the name of the association is now compromised as it is no longer regarded as apolitical.

“The association also resolved and recommended that you serve as a member of the board of trustees. In line with the resolution above, you are advised not to issue statements or represent the association in any manner with effect from now,” Vifacora stated.

Ironically, another politician Christopher Ndiweni who also contested the election as a Hwange West candidate under Joice Mujuru’s party, is also a member of Vifacora board of trustees.

The letter of resolution was copied to Town Clerk Ronnie Dube and the Mayor’s office.