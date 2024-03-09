Battle of Zimbabwe: Does Kaindu have a formula to stop Dynamos?

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

The 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) kicks off this weekend and all attention will be at Barbourfields on Sunday, where Highlanders will host traditional rivals, Dynamos.

Dubbed the ‘Battle of Zimbabwe’, the fixture is the biggest in the country, arguably one of the best on the continent as said by Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu on Thursday.

“For me, this is not only a big game in the country, but I believe it’s a big game on the continent.

“Actually it’s the kind of game that should be televised across the continent. l know there were many sentiments on why it has been played so early into the season, but for us, we don’t choose when to play who, but all we do is to focus on each game,” Kaindu said during a press conference.

Sunday’s fixture is going to be a gauge for both sides. However, much of the pressure will be on the Highlanders gaffer, who marked his return to the club after nine years.

During his first stint at Bosso, which ran from 2012 to 2014, Kaindu failed to pick up maximum points against arch-rivals Dynamos.

As if it was a curse, even during his time at Triangle as head coach, Kaindu failed to register a win against Dembare.

His return to Highlanders was backed by the club’s loyalists who believe he is the right man to win them the league title, which has been elusive since 2006 when they last won it.

“Our preparations have been going on so well. We are looking forward to Sunday’s game. Everything has been going well as planned, we are eager for the big match,” he said.

The question is “Does he have a formula to stop the Glamour Boys, especially considering that they were one the most active clubs during the just-ended transfer season?”

Dembare has invested heavily in its squad having roped in Warriors goalkeeper Martin Mapisa from Spain, Temptation Chiwunga from JDR Stars in South Africa and three other foreign players.

Bubbling with confidence, Dynamos coach Genesis Mangombe believes his machine is well-oiled for the 2024 season.

“We have stiff competition in the squad and everything is going on well. We are ready for Sunday’s game and we are looking forward to grabbing a positive result,” he said Thursday.

Dembare comes into Sunday’s fixture following a disappointing 0-2 Castle Challenge Cup defeat at the hands of Ngezi Platinum Stars, a fortnight ago.