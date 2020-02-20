BAZ calls for community radio and television licence applications

By Robert Tapfumaneyi

THE Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) has made a call for applications from Zimbabweans wishing to operate community radio, television and campus stations.

Six free to air national commercial television broadcasting services are up for grabs and the application fee is $42 500 and $127 000 for public inquiry.

Those applying for 10-year community radio licences are supposed to part away with an application fee of $8 500.

There are no community radio stations in mostly urban areas with most of them based in the remote or rural areas.

Rukotso and Susamoya, Empandeni, Maphisa, Ndolwane and Plumtree are set to have community radio stations.

This is same with Chipinge, Chimanimani, Gwendimgwe, Rutsitu, Chibuwe. Chikombezi, Chiredzi, Rutenga, Mahenye and Malipati in Maniland and Masvingo provinces.

Other areas include Manama, Legion, Binga, Kamativi, Kariba, Mapenga, Siabuwa, Beitbridge, Shashi, Mbembesi, Shamva and Alaska.

Applications are also being sought for 19 university campus radios with a 5 kilometre radius and application fees are $21 500.

For campus radio stations, the capacity reserved for University of Zimbabwe, National Science and Technology, Midlands State University, Marondera State University, Chinhoyi University of Science and Technology, Gwanda State University, Arrupe University, Reformed Church, Christian College of Southern Africa, ZAOGA Ezekile Guti University, Catholic University, Harare Polytechnic and Harare Institute of Technology.

The radio stations will be exclusively for use by students and broadcasting mainly educational programmes for training of students and broadcasting studies.

Deadline for applications is 20 March.