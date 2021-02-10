Be Cautious Of Bogus Medical Schools, Student Doctors Warned

Spread This News











By James Muonwa

THE Medical and Dental Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe (MDPCZ) has warned prospective doctors, especially dentists against enrolling in “poorly rated or unrated” institutions to undertake studies.

The call comes against a backdrop of an influx of local citizens studying overseas without verifying if the degrees awarded by various colleges are internationally recognised.

It has been gathered students from Zimbabwe were trekking to Canada, India, China and Australia, among other countries, to study in the two fields.

However, in a bid to curtail the prevalence of locals enrolling into the dubious universities, the MDCPCZ has urged aspirants to approach the council for verification of the universities.

“The reason for registration with the council is for us to advise prospective medical students on the international accreditation status of the training institution to forestall difficulties associated from (sic) graduating from poorly or even unrated medical schools,” MDPCZ registrar, Josephine Mwakutuya told NewZimbabwe.com this week.

The council noted a huge number of Zimbabweans was studying in foreign countries with the intention to do work-related learning back home and subsequently duly register to practise locally after completing their degrees.

However, the MDPCZ said this requires the students to be listed with it.

“This will enable the students to undertake elective training whilst on holiday, thereby, enhancing their familiarisation with the local systems in designated teaching units in preparation for the MDPCZ registration examination upon successful completion of their medical and dental degrees.”

A growing number of students is failing to get registered locally after completing their studies as they were enrolled at universities that are not recognised in Zimbabwe.

MDPCZ is a statutory body established in terms of Section 29 of the Health Professions Act (Chapter 27:19) to regulate the practice of medicine and dentistry in the country by ensuring that anyone wishing to work is qualified, duly registered and has a valid practicing licence.