Be Sober When You Are In Power – Tsenengamu Tells ED, Chamisa

By Staff Reporter

SUSPENDED Zanu-PF youth league commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu has told President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his political rival MDC leader Nelson Chamisa to sober up when in power warning.

He told two senior politicians that their positions as leaders of Zanu PF and the MDC were temporary.

Tsenengamu who was suspended from his influential post Wednesday, warned Mnangagwa and Chamisa that their colleagues from the parties would take over from them soon.

