“Beast” Appointed On Sharks Board

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE-BORN rugby star Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira was Tuesday appointed to the new board of directors of the top South African rugby team, Sharks, the Durban club confirmed.

The Sharks Tuesday named their new board of directors, which will be led by chairperson Stephen Saad, founder and group chief executive (CEO) of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) listed company Aspen Pharmacare.

Sharks CEO Eduard Coetzee will serve as an executive director on the board.

“Being a former player, he understands players’ needs and his voice is a crucial one at the boardroom table,” the Sharks said in a statement.

Mtawarira, who amassed 117-Test caps with the South Africa national team, popularly known as the Springboks spent 13 years at the Shark Tank before retiring in 2019 after amassing 156 Super Rugby appearances.

Mtawarira bid farewell to his 11-year international career in style by lifting the Webb Ellis Cup as a World Cup winner in 2019.

Having hung up his boots, Mtawarira will now rub shoulders with Sharks CEO Eduard Coetzee, internationally acclaimed lawyer Marco Masotti of MVM Holdings, the Sharks’ majority shareholders, and SuperSport CEO Marc Jury, who also sit on the board.

According to the Sharks, Mtawarira’s appointment is internal as “he understands players’ needs and his voice is a crucial one at the boardroom table.”

The Sharks added: “As a sporting body and a business, the Sharks have tapped deeply into the intellectual capital they have attracted in their quest to be not only a globally-recognized brand but a highly-respected one.”

“This board represents the best rugby and business brains available and can only add to what the Sharks team is building towards on the pitch as the rugby landscape enters new horizons and speaks to and attracts new audiences in the northern hemisphere and beyond,” the statement read.