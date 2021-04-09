Beast Joins Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Sports

Spread This News











By Munashe Makuwe

SOUTH African-based former rugby player Tendai Mtawarira popularly known by his field name the “Beast” has just joined a division Roc Nation Sports.

The company is owned by iconic American rapper Jay-Z and will remain based in South Africa.

The Zimbabwean born Beast took to his Instagram page to show his excitement by saying; “Wow! Super excited to be part of RocNationSports. Can’t wait to do big things with the Roc family.”

Tendai Mtawarira has become the latest South African athlete to join the American sports management agency Roc Nation Sports International following in the steps of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and his former teammate Chesli Kolbe.

“I am thrilled and truly honoured to be involved with Roc Nation Sports. The brand is dynamic and forward-thinking and that’s exactly what I need in this next chapter of my life,” Mtawarira said in a statement released this week.

The 35-year old retired from all forms of rugby after representing the Sharks in more than 150 Super Rugby matches and representing the national team in 117 Test from 2008 until their successful 2019 World Cup final.