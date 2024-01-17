Bed-ridden Marry Mubaiwa forced to attend court from hospital

Spread This News

By Mary Taruvinga and Thandiwe Garusa

High Court judge Pisirayi Kwenda on Tuesday followed Marry Mubaiwa to the hospital for the hearing of a case she is accused of fraud and money laundering.

Mubaiwa, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s former wife is bedridden following her admission at St Annes Hospital on January 11.

The case was heard at the hospital.

Her lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa, and prosecutor Witness Mabhaudhi were the first to arrive before Kwenda pulled up an hour later.

Kwenda was accompanied by a police officer and his assistant.

News reporters were not able to attend the hearing.

However, Mtetwa confirmed that Mubaiwa followed proceedings from her hospital bed adding that “she is very sick.”

The trial was however postponed to February 14 for possible commencement.

“Marry is not well, she has been in hospital since the 11th and we got a report from the surgeon who is treating her confirming that she was admitted last week and that she definitely is not sufficiently well to stand a trial.

“So the matter has been postponed to the 14th of February and the interim will monitor her condition and the judge has directed that a government medical officer prepare a medical report for submission to the court before the 14th of February.

“I have seen her, Mary is not well, like the doctor’s report says, she has multiple complications so she is almost always on very heavy medication. She is unwell, she has drips and she is just not well.

“Both her legs have turned black showing that there is little or no blood circulation. It is almost similar to what was happening to her arm which was amputated.

“She did comprehend what was happening.”

The hearing was initially slated for January 15 but was postponed to the 16th after she failed to turn in court.

Mubaiwa’s present case was referred to the High Court after prosecution at the lower court failed to handle it.

It is alleged that Mubaiwa externalised close to US$1 million to China and South Africa respectively in 2018.

Prosecutors allege that Mubaiwa used Terrence Mutandwa and Carrington Kazingizi, her drivers, to transport US$14 000 to China without following protocols.

It is alleged that Mubaiwa instructed Memory Chakulinga, the managing director of her two companies in SA, Falcon Project Pty and Bonnets Electrical Pty in Pretoria, to raise proforma invoices for the purchase of event tents, chairs and prepaid meters.

The invoices would then be referred to the Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe (CBZ) as if they specifically intended to purchase the goods but the funds were allegedly diverted to purchase her personal properties.

Chakulinga according to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission investigations was then asked to do proforma invoices in the name of Tanor Investment for the supply of event hosting accessories tents for R203 308 and the invoices had Mubaiwa’s Falcon Suppliers FNB bank accounts.

Court papers show that in December 2018, R203 308 was deposited into the account from CBZ and according to the narration, it was intended for the purchase of tents.

According to Chakulinga, “upon receipt in her account the funds, Mubaiwa instructed her to divert the funds towards the purchase of Range Rover at Menlyn in Pretoria,” reads court papers.

Chakulinga allegedly stated she paid R4 million to Range Rover Menlyn and she was told by Mubaiwa that the motor vehicle was to be taken to Zimbabwe but to her surprise, it was registered in South Africa under Marry Mubaiwa’s name.

In May, according to Chakulinga, another R2 million was deposited into Bonnette Electrical FNB account and she was called by the bank to confirm the receipt of the funds.

She did what she had been instructed to do before but this time the invoices indicated she was to buy electrical prepaid meters.

Chakulinga allegedly added that after the release of the funds, Mubaiwa ordered her to transfer R4 96 500 to Martin Potgieter Trust Account at Standard Bank.

According to ZACC, there was financial flow from CBZ to FNB that was detected on the accounts.

It was established that one of the signatories at Mubaiwa’s East Town Commodities was Jeffery Jenje and he allegedly confirmed this.

Jenje also confirmed payments that were made and also that Mubaiwa purchased two vehicles.

All the properties have since been forfeited by South African authorities.