Bee Keepers Bear The Brunt Of Veld Fires

By Bulawayo Correspondent

THE future of bee keeping farming in some parts of Matabeleland North is seriously under threat following an upsurge of uncontrolled veld fires which are destroying beehives and trees from where the bees suck nectar for the production of honey.

According to the Environmental Management Agency (EMA), the country has recorded an 84,97% increase in veld fire cases during the current season as compared to the same period last year.

A total of 1 517 fire incidences have been recorded from July 31 when the season began, accounting for 403 366.7 hectares as compared to 385 incidences in 2020 covering 220 000 hectares.

Both commercial and communal bee keepers who spoke to New Zimbabwe.com said they have lost several beehives to raging veld fires.

“Since July this year, I have lost seven bee hives worth about $US 500 to veld fires. Most of the traditional flower trees where the bees extract pollen in order to make honey have also not been spared by the veld fires. Most of the farmers in my area will not harvest anything this year because of this problem,” said Talkmore Jamanda, a bee keeper in Bubi district.

Jamanda said that most traditional beehives are made of materials such as tree barks and indigenous tree logs and are therefore prone to fire fires.

Another Insuza based bee keeper, Mavis Ndlovu said most farmers have now resorted to mounting their beehives closer to their homes as a way of protecting the hives from veld fires.

“This year because of the rains, we are experiencing more veld fires which is destroying bee hives. As of me, I am lucky because all my hives are located near my homestead but other farmers have lost a significant number of bee hives to the fires,” said Ndlovu.

She also expressed concern over increasingly cases of honey theft by honey dealers who sell the product in Bulawayo and other cities. Bee-keeping is a thriving business which sustains most households in most parts of Matabeleland.

Matebeleland Beekeepers Association Secretary Welcome Bhila said his association has embarked on a veld fire prevention campaigns.

“As an association, we always encourage bee keepers to construct fireguards to protect their beehives from the fires. We also encourage farmers to mount their apiaries closer to their homes,” said Bhila.

Although officials do not have exact statistics on the extent and impact of veld fires on bees and honey production in Zimbabwe, there is an observation that the sector has been affected.