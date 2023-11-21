Beenie Man says he masterminded the creation of Zim-Dancehall: “A me name it too”

According to the publication, subsequent visits by other Reggae artists, including Shabba Ranks in 1993, as well as Sizzla Kalonji and Capleton in 2010, among others, resulted in more people following the genre “as can be witnessed by massive turnouts at the events”.

It said further that local artists began to sing their own Dancehall songs in the 1990s, among them Major E, Booker T and Potato.

However, it said that “the rise of Zim-Dancehall in its present form began after 2000 with the increase of so-called ‘backyard studios’, which made use of cheap computer software to produce relatively quality music, resulting in the emergence of their own Dancehall music producers and popular artistes such as Winky D, Chirumiko and King Labash.

“More people began to appreciate the genre mostly because it is performed in vernacular languages,” the publication noted, adding that as a consequence, Zimbabweans began to appreciate their local Dancehall stars “over the highly rated foreign acts”.

“In 2011 Dancehall stars Sean Kingston and Mr Vegas came to Zimbabwe and received a rude awakening when local fans booed them offstage in preference of Zimbabwean artistes such as Winky D and Donald ‘Sniper Storm’ Chirisa,” it said.

Beenie Man had visited Zimbabwe for the first time in October 2010 for performances, and, according to reports, had said that saying stepping on Zimbabwean soil was “a dream come true”.

In 2017, the Simma artist had collaborated with Zimbabwean artiste Winky D for the single My Woman. But that same year there were claims by Zimbabwean media that The Doctor had flopped during a show in Harare and had even been upstaged by Winky D himself.

However, Punchline Entertainment founder and CEO Hillary Mutake, had dismissed the media reports as lies, noting that Beenie had put on a “splendid performance”.

“I think the media is not doing justice in their reporting. You cannot tell me Winky D outpaced Bennie Man. I’m so embarrassed journalists can write such stuff. The best that journalists could do is encourage collaborations and not ridicule these Jamaicans…,” he had said.

With respect to how the name came about, several publications have noted that the name Zim-Dancehall was created after Slaggy Yout created his own website dedicated to the genre.

Slaggy is described on Soundcloud as “a versatile DJ” and “founder of Black Scorpion Sound System in 1996 (Zimbabwe)” who moved to the UK in 2001, founded the Zim-Dancehall brand in 2006, ran clubs and radio stations around West Midlands area and is now settled in Glasgow Scotland…”

Scholars of Zim-Dancehall have posited that through exposure to mainstream Dancehall, local youth in Zimbabwe started off by toasting and went on by imitating Jamaicans, and that the majority, if not all, second generation Zim-Dancehall artistes have used a localised version of Jamaican patois in their songs, whereas first generation artistes sang in straightforward vernacular or formal English.