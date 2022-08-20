Beer binge turns fatal; Man kills friend for ‘scorching’ cellphone on fire

Spread This News

By James Muonwa I Mashonaland West Correspondent

POLICE in Karoi have arrested an illegal miner for fatally assaulting his friend in a fight over a cellphone, which had fallen into a fire during a beer drinking spree.

The incident happened at Mpotive Mine at Chikuti in Karoi. The now deceased has been identified as Abiton Kamoga (48).

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the matter.

“Police in Karoi have arrested Kauzan Manyangadze Alias Chaporonga (42) in connection with the murder of Abiton Kamoga (48) at Mpotive Mine, Chikuti,” said Nyathi.

The suspect assaulted the victim with fists and booted feet after a misunderstanding over a cellphone which had fallen onto a fire during a beer binge.

Meanwhile, police in Tengwe are investigating a murder case in which Zvidzai Taruona (39) died after he was struck on the head with a skei by his angry brother, Damian Taruona (35) ove an undisclosed issue.

Police arrested the suspect and the body was conveyed to Karoi District Hospital for post mortem.

In another case, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Murereka is investigating a suspected murder case in which the remains of Emmaculate Chihoro (34) were found in a bushy area at Mudhebheni Village, Two Tree, Mhangura on August 14, 2022.

Police recovered some clothes, a hat and a wrapper scattered at the scene and other body parts from a shallow grave.