Beer binge turns tragic as revellers fight over stolen meat

By Tapiwa Svondo

TWO men have been charged with murder following a deadly confrontation over missing meat at a drinking joint in Chipinge, Manicaland province.

Munotambura Gwinji (42) and Noah Mavhiye (46) appeared before the Chipinge Magistrates Court over the murder of Ndakawanika Nzwisisai Basera during a dispute over stolen meat.

The duo faces charges under Section 47 (1)(a)(b) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act chapter 9.23.

According to the State outline, on June 4, 2024, the now deceased was drinking beer together with accused persons at Dambamuromo village, Chief Musikavanhu, Chipinge.

It is said that during the course of the beer binge, Basera started accusing the pair of stealing his meat, leading to a heated altercation that escalated into violence.

Basera reportedly armed himself with a pestle which he used to strike one of the accused persons several times on the head and back.

“The now-deceased then pulled a pestle and hit the accused persons several times on the head and on the back before they overpowered him and grabbed the pestle.

“The first accused person hit the now-deceased twice on the head and the second accused person hit him with a wooden log and booted feet.

“The accused persons were restrained by Hellen Mlambo. The now-deceased fell unconscious and was ferried to Chipinge General Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival,” said the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) in a statement.

Accused persons were remanded in custody to June 20, 2024.