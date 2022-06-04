Beer brawl ends fatal

Spread This News

By James Muonwa

A quarrel over beer turned tragic after an unidentified suspect struck and killed a fellow imbiber at Tachagarika Shopping Centre, Glen View 3 in Harare.

The incident happened on June 1, 2022.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the incident.

“Police in Harare are investigating a murder case that occurred on June 1, 2022 at a bar at Tichagarika Shopping Centre, Glenview 3,” said Nyathi.

“The unknown suspect struck the victim, Sandrum Napolion Mungoshi (48), with an unknown object on the shoulder after a misunderstanding while drinking beer. The victim died on the spot.”

In a related matter, police in Macheke are investigating a suspected murder case in which a security guard, Lawrence Mangwiro (28) went missing on May 29, 2022 while on duty at Durlstone Farm and was found dead on June 1, 2022 at Warren Farm grazing area.

The victim’s body was found with cuts on the head as well as bruises on the legs.

Meanwhile, postmortem results done on the body of the late Arthur Jena, son to prominent Voice of America’s Studio 7 journalist, Nunurai Jena, revealed the deceased died due to injuries sustained from a fall off a moving vehicle.

The former Midlands State University (MSU) student died last Friday morning after suspectedly jumping off a truck before knocking his head against the tarmac, leading to his sudden death.

Initial indications pointed to murder.

Arthur was buried at Zororo Cemetery in Chinhoyi on Tuesday, where hundreds of mourners gathered to pay their last respects.