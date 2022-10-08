Being a slay queen is a calling from God, says controversial Zimbabwean preacher

Spread This News

By iHarare

Controversial Zimbabwean prophet and social enthusiast Passion Java has sparked an uproar after declaring that being a slay queen is a calling from God.

While most preachers are known for speaking against adultery and home-wreckers, Passion Java has taken an unconventional approach to the issue, leaving his followers dumbfounded.

In a video posted on Facebook, Passion Java warned people against criticising slay queens saying they are necessary, especially for men with insatiable appetites.

Java went on to say that being a slay queen is a calling from God, and they are the reason why some marriages have not collapsed.

He narrated a story of a married Prophet who started speaking in tongues while he was having relations with a slay queen.

Passion Java said most slay queens have an in-depth knowledge of God, more than men of the cloth.

He, however, said that while there are those called to become slay queens, there are those who are possessed by demons to destroy other people’s marriages.

Java is a controversial figure in Zimbabwe. Always flaunting his wealth, the charismatic preacher has been accused of mocking his fellow country folk.

Just recently, he posted a video on social media showing off his new sports car, which he bought for his child, while “one cannot buy a skorokoro for one’s girlfriend.”

According to online publication Zimeye, he was making reference to the fact that the majority of Zimbabweans are poor and can’t afford to buy luxurious items.